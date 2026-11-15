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Women's basketball loses to Muskingum
4 days ago
WOOSTER, Ohio---The Westminster women's basketball team dropped a 75-51 decision to Muskingum on the second day of Wooster's Nan Nichols Classic Saturday. Junior Maddie Syka (Darlington, Pa., Lincoln Park) scored 12 points, made three three-pointers and added three steals. Senior Grace Cano (Greenville, Pa., Greenville) finished with seven points and five rebounds while going 2-of-2 from the field and 3-of-3 at the free throw line. Sophomore Bella Calcamuggio (Sylvania, Ohio, Notre Dame Academy) recorded five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Junior Katie Maryo (Cleveland, Ohio, Magnificat) added six points on two three-pointers and collected two steals.