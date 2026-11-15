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Arianna Doss named a 2027 Rhodes Scholar
By Julia MongoDistinguished Fellowships,4 days ago
MIT senior Arianna Doss has been selected as a 2027 Rhodes Scholar and will begin fully funded postgraduate studies at Oxford University in the U.K. next fall. Doss, who is from Houston, is double-majoring in biological engineering and political science. At Oxford, she plans to pursue a master’s degree in comparative social policy, followed by a master’s in global health science and epidemiology.