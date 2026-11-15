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XRP crashes to its lowest since November 2024 as money leaves crypto
By Omkar Godbole,4 days ago
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP (XRP) tanked to its lowest level since November 2024 as bitcoin and ether fell to levels last seen in August. XRP hit a low of 89 cents, a level it last traded in early November, when President Donald Trump had just won the election on promises to unleash crypto-friendly regulation and the market was strongly bid.