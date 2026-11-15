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NHL Trade Talk Recap: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Red Wings & Oilers
By Old Prof,4 days ago
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (November 14, 2026), hockey teams are now a quarter of the way through the season. And a couple of the teams are not having a very good time. Who are they? At the same time, the Red Wings don’t have much time left to sign Simon Edvinsson. Just a couple of weeks. And Mike Babcock really enjoyed his time in Toronto. Except the ending. What’s the story there?