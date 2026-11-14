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Locals Say These Crispy-Edged Hotcakes Are Worth the WEEKEND Line at This Diner in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
By Jeffrey Obaob,12 days ago
Back when there were six locations, co-founder Pam Cohen said the diners made 650,000 pancakes a year. 🥞. Those thin, crepe-style hotcakes are still the signature at Pamela’s Diner Pittsburgh in the Strip District. This location has hosted Barack and Michelle Obama, and its owners once made pancakes for...