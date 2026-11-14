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Exploring the freedom of spontaneity: East musicians embrace improvisation through Jazz Standards group
By Aarnav Kapri,12 days ago
For students in Jazz Standards at Cherry Hill East, playing music is a lot more than following notes on a page. During the performances, musicians improvise, creating their very own solos and changing how songs sound. The group gives students the ultimate freedom to express themselves while also learning how to work together.