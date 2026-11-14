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Sacramento considers horse-drawn carriage ban in Fab 40s ahead of Christmas season
By Megan Davis,4 days ago
City Council to vote Tuesday on emergency ordinance that would end a longtime holiday tradition in the popular Christmas light destination, citing traffic congestion and public safety concerns. A longtime Sacramento holiday tradition that has carried generations of families through the illuminated streets of East Sacramento’s Fabulous Forties neighborhood could...
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