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Firefighters extinguish house fire on Lovers Lane in Windsor
2 days ago
WINDSOR, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire on Lovers Lane Friday morning, according to a post from the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook. At around 8:06 a.m. on Nov. 13, the Isle of Wight Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call about a house on fire. Stations 40, 50 and 70, as well as Battalion 1, were dispatched to a structure fire in the 24000 block of Lovers Lane.