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Damian Lillard calls Deni Avdija partnership ‘the most joyful’ of his career
By Sam Amico,4 days ago
Damian Lillard has played alongside some pretty accomplished scorers. His early experience sharing the floor with Deni Avdija has brought a different level of enjoyment. “Playing with him has probably been the most joyful for me out of any other player I’ve played with, as far as being a tandem,” Lillard said, via Tony Ray Harvey of Publicity Agents.