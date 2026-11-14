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Jazz’s Darryn Peterson asks out twice, knee discomfort clouds career-high night
By Sam Amico,2 days ago
Darryn Peterson scored a career-high 28 points against the Rockets on Friday. The Jazz also came away with a question about their rookie guard’s knee. Peterson requested substitutions twice in the final nine minutes of Utah’s 125-118 loss. According to KSL Sports’ Ben Anderson, his knee was “bothering him a bit” when he asked out in the final minute, around the same time Mo Bamba fouled out.