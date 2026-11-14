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18 Years of Federal Circuit Mandamus: The Rise and Fall of the Texas Venue Surge
By Dennis Crouch,3 days ago
In re Google LLC, No. 2026-157 (Fed. Cir. Oct. 6, 2026) (nonprecedential order) In early October, 2026, the Federal Circuit granted Google's mandamus petition and ordered USC v. Google transferred from Judge Albright's (former) Austin docket to the Northern District of California. This was the court's first mandamus grant since In re Honeywell in January 2024. The court had denied the prior 100+ mandamus petitions. The recent drought followed much more actions by the court in 2021 and 2022.