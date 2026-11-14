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Goodbye Sharp Bob: Keira Knightley, 41, Debuts a Soft ‘Waterfall’ French Bob for Her West End Comeback
By Grazia Staff,13 days ago
Softer edges, a deep side part and a wave that looks like it happened on its own. The classic French bob is all about precision: a blunt line at the jaw, maybe bangs, nothing out of place. It is chic, but it can also feel a little strict, and it needs constant trims to keep that sharp edge. Keira Knightley just showed a gentler way to wear it.