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A Modest Wishlist for 310 Arlington
By Priya G.,4 days ago
In honor of Westridge alumna and award-winning chef Julia Child, a cooking academy in her name would continue the legacies of famous chefs from Westridge. The classes would teach students how to make the most iconic Commons dishes, from constructing the perfect breakfast burritos to assembling the baked potato bar. This class would not only be educational, but also cost-saving—students could be employed to make breakfast and lunch staples in the Commons.