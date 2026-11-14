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Iowa football dominates Purdue
By Jackson Miller,12 days ago
No. 15 Iowa football rolled over Purdue on Saturday night, taking down the Boilermakers, 28-7. With the win, the Hawkeyes moved to 8-2 on the season and 5-2 in Big Ten play. Iowa quarterback Hank Brown finished 20-for-29 for 188 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Tony Diaz led the way through the air with five catches for 45 yards, while adding 25 rushing yards on four attempts with a touchdown.