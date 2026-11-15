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I Love You A Latte: Ranking PSLs
By Nia H.,4 days ago
A crisp autumn morning in Los Angeles consists of 95 degree weather, a disturbing number of flip-flops, and the arrival of pumpkin-spice-flavored items at cafes across the county. Each year, I eagerly await the opportunity to drink my way through fall café menus as I bundle up in a long-sleeve shirt to performatively feel like I’m experiencing a chilly East Coast fall. As a pumpkin spice latte, more commonly known as a PSL, fanatic, I can confidently say that I have started drinking them almost every day. Iced or hot. Small, medium, or large. I love the PSL in all of its forms. As a stressed-out senior, I am unable to get through my day without this liquid delicacy.