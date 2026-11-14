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Ripley Coach Jamal Braddock Named to Tomorrow’s 25 Fellowship
By Jon Ross Myers,4 days ago
Ripley High School football and powerlifting Coach Jamal Braddock has been selected for this year’s Tomorrow’s 25 Coaching Fellowship, a leadership program for promising high school and middle school coaches. The school shared the news this week on its Facebook page and congratulated him for representing Ripley High and the South Tippah School District.