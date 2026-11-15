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A Look at Westridge’s 2026 Annual Halloween Parade Costumes
By Isis L.,4 days ago
Halloween is the time of year when everyone can show off their creativity whether through beautifully crafted DIY outfits or matching duo costumes. Every year, regardless of the rain or heat, Westridge hosts a parade for the entire community to show off their costumes and compete in various categories. Here are some of this year’s costumes from our own community!