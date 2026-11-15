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We Need to Ask More of Our Politicians—Especially in the Wake of Widespread Political Change.
By Tekle S-J,4 days ago
I am endlessly proud to be a young person in politics, and even prouder to represent my local community. Though I cannot vote in state and federal elections yet, becoming a part of my local government has given me a firsthand view of what corruption—or a lack thereof—can look like. As the elected Youth Director of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council, I have become accustomed to safeguards and roadblocks unique to the most local levels of politics, which have made me aware of current political happenings.