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Westridge is One of the Top All-Girls Schools in the Nation—Shouldn’t We Look the Part?
By Priya G.,4 days ago
It’s no secret that the Westridge uniform has become a joke. Despite the Uniform Policy, which states that “the uniform is designed to support a school setting where girls feel comfortable and able to dress appropriately for a learning environment,” the reality of Westridge’s uniform is that anything goes. White pleated skirts show up as Lululemon tennis skirts, black sweatpants replace khaki skirts, and don’t get me started on the tops: concert T-shirts, tank tops, the list goes on. Aside from our formal white uniform reserved for special days, we’re essentially free to wear whatever we want. And students are taking advantage of the situation. Despite reminders from administration to follow the dress code, it’s rarely enforced. Last year, a faculty member even dared a student to wear a Santa costume all day to see if she would get dress-coded. I’ll let you guess how that ended.