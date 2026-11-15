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Paving the Way to Gratitude
By Rob Alaniz,4 days ago
Fall color palette on the footbridge at Runyon Lake Park. (Photo by Bree Pppan.) Fall is by far my favorite season, not only for the crisp fall air and changing colors along the Arkansas Riverwalk, the paths at the Levee Mural walk and the trails around Runyon Lake State Park but for the natural beauty it allows you to behold on those essential Fall hikes. As we start thinking about cozy “sweater weather” and the anticipation of Thanksgiving gatherings it’s a time when we can begin to slow down and savor the sights, smells and feels of moving towards the winter months.