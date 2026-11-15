undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Devon Levi, Oilers hand Leafs sixth straight loss in shutout
By NHL Premium News,4 days ago
Evan Bouchard scored and Devon Levi made 19 saves for his first NHL shutout as the visiting Edmonton Oilers blanked the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 on Saturday. Bouchard broke the deadlock 15:34 into the second period. Easton Cowan mishandled the puck in his defensive zone, allowing Connor McDavid to take it away and flip it to Bouchard at the point. Bouchard’s booming slap shot made its way through traffic and into the net.