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Florida Upsets No. 11 Kentucky, 21-14, to Secure Bowl Eligibility
By Staff Reporter,4 days ago
Florida snapped a two-game losing streak and secured bowl eligibility with a 21-14 upset victory over No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington. Quarterback Aaron Philo, who returned to the starting lineup this week, scored the go-ahead touchdown on a two-yard run in the fourth quarter. Philo completed 16 of 24 passes for 119 yards and rushed for 102 yards on 15 carries.