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Hartman, Yurov score twice as Wild cruise past Bruins
By NHL Premium News,4 days ago
The visiting Minnesota Wild extended their point streak to 11 games and won their eighth straight on the road, cruising past the Boston Bruins 6-2 on Saturday night. Ryan Hartman and Danila Yurov each scored twice, and Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists and goaltender Jesper Wallstedt had 30 saves as Minnesota earned an NHL-best 14th victory of the season.