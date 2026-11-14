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Commerce Department under pressure for delaying export controls on Nvidia chips
12 days ago
The U.S. Commerce Department is under scrutiny for clearing Chinese companies to handle Nvidia chips, despite national security concerns from cabinet officials and U.S. intelligence agencies. Transcript. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. Pressure is growing on the Commerce Department and its Secretary Howard Lutnick over why Nvidia's chips have been allowed to...