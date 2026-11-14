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America's 250th anniversary celebration joins Richmond Pecan Harvest Festival for a day of history and family fun
By Dennis Spellman,2 days ago
RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A town where heroes of the Texas Revolution once lived and where some are buried will become the setting for a celebration of America's 250th anniversary Saturday, Nov. 21, as Richmond combines a special historical commemoration with its popular Pecan Harvest Festival. The...