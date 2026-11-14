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Guards prized prospect caps first year as dad with Fall League MVP honors
By Jesse Borek,2 days ago
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- From the day that the 2026 Arizona Fall League began, Welbyn Francisca was locked in. After going 5-for-5 in his Surprise Saguaros debut on Oct. 3, the Guardians’ No. 19 prospect has torn through the circuit en route to being named the Joe Black MVP Award winner 42 days later, the first player in franchise history to win the honor since its inception in 2002.