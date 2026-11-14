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Picnic by the Black Parrot – (Kosher)
By Amanda Ward,3 days ago
Picnic by the Black Parrot is a kosher American bistro and bar on the Upper West Side. Its menu gives familiar comfort food a creative twist, with dishes such as chicken marsala pot pie, haddock tacos, a crispy chicken sandwich with house-made pickles, and a burger topped with garlic aioli and crispy onions. Cocktails take a similarly inventive approach, including the namesake Black Parrot, made with butterfly pea tea–infused gin, elderflower and lemon.