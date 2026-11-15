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Injective USDC Adoption Expands as INJ Price Outlook Draws Attention
By Mishal Ali,4 days ago
Injective is expanding its role across the Cosmos ecosystem as its native USDC becomes a shared stablecoin standard for cross-chain liquidity and trading. The transition involves more than $80 million in USDC, including Cosmos Hub’s treasury and a proposed $68 million migration from dYdX. Meanwhile, the INJ price is showing relative strength despite broader crypto market weakness, holding near $8. Analyst Crypto Patel maintains long-term targets of $30, $50, and $100.