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Farmington Phoenix primed for a championship push
By James Tate,2 days ago
2025-26 Record: Overall (14-9), Region (4-4) If a team is poised to make a serious run at a Region 1 championship and beyond, Farmington belongs at the top of the list. The Phoenix return the core of a team that finished 14-9 overall last season and posted an impressive 8-2 record at home. With a talented group of experienced juniors returning, Farmington enters the season with the depth, athleticism and versatility needed to challenge anyone on its schedule.