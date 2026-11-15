undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arbitrum Leads Stablecoin Growth With $91.8M as ARB Price Eyes Rally
By Mishal Ali,4 days ago
Arbitrum leads cross-chain stablecoin growth, highlighting rising liquidity across its ecosystem. Meanwhile, the ARB price is approaching a key support zone as a falling wedge develops on the four-hour chart. Crypto With Gopal sees a potential bullish reversal if buyers confirm a breakout above resistance. Arbitrum Leads Stablecoin Growth With...