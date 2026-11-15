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Sui Stablecoin Supply Surpasses $538M as SUI Price Outlook Draws Attention
By Usman Zafar,4 days ago
Sui is recording stablecoin growth despite a broader decline in the cryptocurrency market, highlighting increasing liquidity within its ecosystem. According to Sui, its stablecoin supply increased by more than 10% over the past 30 days to approximately $538 million, while the overall crypto market experienced a roughly 5% decline. Meanwhile, the SUI price is trading near $0.7720 as buyers defend the $0.76–$0.77 support zone. This network growth and a developing bullish chart pattern have brought renewed attention to its recovery potential.