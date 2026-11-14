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Cassie Ramone Set at Drunken Monkey Puts a $10 Show in a Milk District Coffee Shop
By Stephanie Reid,4 days ago
Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar’s identity is rooted in coffee, food and local art, but it has also hosted live music. Its Nov. 26 booking brings Cassie Ramone, the singer and guitarist associated with Vivian Girls, to the Milk District shop for a $10 show. The venue describes itself as a Milk District coffee shop featuring local art, house-roasted coffee, baked goods and food.