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Disney Relocation Lawsuit Members Get Rare Shot at Early Retirement Buyout
By Jake Rodriguez,4 days ago
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has cleared the way for employees suing Disney over a failed relocation to a planned Orlando-area community to also take part in the company's voluntary early-retirement program, as the two sides head toward mediation next month. Judge Lawrence P. Riff signed an order allowing eligible members of the proposed plaintiff class to participate in the plan, which includes an enhanced package recognizing their service and contributions to the company.