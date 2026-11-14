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Baltimore Firm Buys Windermere Apartment Complex, Plans Clubhouse and Lakeside Upgrades
By Jasmine Williams,4 days ago
A 276-unit apartment community in Windermere has changed hands and changed its name, as Continental Realty Corporation takes over the garden-style complex just outside Orlando and lays out plans to remodel the clubhouse, refresh the dog park, and spruce up a lakeside trail for residents. According to Yield PRO, Continental...