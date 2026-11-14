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Kevin Craig Muktoyuk McDaniel-Farley
12 days ago
Kevin Craig Muktoyuk McDaniel-Farley was delivered into a life with many challenges and obstacles. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, to Kelly McDaniel and Kathleen Paniataaq, he had an early childhood marked by periods of chaos and loss. His journey took him between families and homes; his aunt provided some stability, but tragedy followed. An adoption marked by abuse and neglect ultimately ended with OCS removing him in 2019. In 2020, Kevin joined his biological younger brother, Benjamin, and was adopted by Chugie and Jessica Farley in Nome.