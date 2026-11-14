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Bagel shop was closed, but a 3-foot alligator let itself in
4 days ago
A North Carolina bagel shop owner was focused on installing a new oven when a three-foot alligator wandered inside, interrupting the work and startling him. Bagel Dock Express owner Jesse Driscoll called 911 after the reptile entered his Southport storefront, according to WWAY. The shop was closed at the time, but Driscoll was working inside. Surveillance footage captured his surprise.