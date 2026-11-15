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Florida QB Philo returns to starting spot and leads Gators to 21-14 win over No. 13 Kentucky
By Associated Press,4 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Florida quarterback Aaron Philo had 221 all-purpose yards and a touchdown to rally the Gators past No. 11 Kentucky 21-14 Saturday. Philo, back in the starting lineup after being benched against Georgia on Oct. 31, threw for 119 yards and ran for 102, including the go-ahead score on a 2-yard run with 9:08 left in the game. Jaden Baugh also scored his SEC-leading 15th touchdown for Florida (6-4, 4-4), now bowl eligible.