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Snapshot: Brownsburg vs Lawrence North regional championship game
By Current Publishing,4 days ago
Brownsburg High School defeated Lawrence North High School 55-19 in a regional championship game at Lawrence North in Indianapolis on Friday, Nov. 13. The Bulldogs had a tight first half before holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second half. Friday’s victory marks the team’s 31st straight win and secures its third consecutive trip to the semistate championship game. Brownsburg will host undefeated Warren Central next week.