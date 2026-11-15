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UPS plane, Copa Airlines jet collide at Miami International Airport, officials say
By Weather Authority,4 days ago
A cargo plane and a commercial passenger jet collided at Miami International Airport Saturday night, officials said. A UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 reportedly collided at the airport, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said, and there are currently no reported injuries. "At approximately 9:15 p.m., an arriving aircraft...