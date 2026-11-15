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Cal Fights Back, Beats Utah Tech 79-73 At Haas
By Cal Athletics,4 days ago
BERKELEY — The California men’s basketball team erased a double-digit deficit with a fierce final 11 minutes of play to claim a 79-73 comeback win over visiting Utah Tech today at Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears crafted an 11-0 run in a 3:30 span during the second half to tied it up, and took a late lead on a Nojus Indrusaitis 3-pointer in the push to victory. Cal is now 3-2 overall, while the Trailblazers go to 1-3. Utah Tech was shooting at a 55-percent clip from 3-point range in the first half to help get out to an 11-point lead. The Bears were 2-of-11 from beyond the arc by comparison, and Cal trailed the Trailblazers 41-32 at halftime. The Bears were shooting 34.4 percent overall to Utah Tech’s 48.5 percent effort, although the Bears were up 20-18 on the boards at the break. Utah Tech heated up more in the second half to finish out the game shooting 51.7 percent overall but committed 10 second-half turnovers that fueled Cal’s comeback. The Bears wrapped the game shooting 39.4 percent and outrebounded their visitors 39-34 by the final buzzer.