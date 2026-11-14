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Eight Second Period Goals Lift #12 Golden Eagles over Johnnies
By Kieran Lang, CommunicationsMarketing Assistant,12 days ago
Crookston, Minn. - Golden Eagle Hockey opened up their weekend series against the Saint John's Johnnies with a dominant win tonight, with the final score showing 12-1. The leading point scorer for the Golden Eagles was Walker McGillis (Fr., F, Mayville, N.D.) with two goals and three assists for five points. In net for the University of Minnesota Crookston was Adam Goody (Sr., G, Airdrie, Alberta) following a shutout in last week's game against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. In net for the Johnnies was Huck Heggerston.