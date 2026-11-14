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Golden Eagle Hockey Registers 87 Shots on Goal in Dominant Win
By Kieran Lang, CommunicationsMarketing Assistant,2 days ago
Crookston, Minn. - The University of Minnesota Crookston and Saint John's University returned for game two of their season series today following a 12-1 win for the Golden Eagles last night. In net for the Golden Eagles this afternoon was Tyler Swanson (Jr., G, Moorhead, Minn.) after he earned a 4-0 win in last week's game, he earned another shutout today to bring him up to three on the season. For the Johnnies, it was Will Klinck after he came in in relief of Heggerston last night. The Golden Eagles earned the win today with a final score of 7-0, Ben Hines (Sr., F, Detroit Lakes, Minn.) led the team in points with two goals and two assists for four points.