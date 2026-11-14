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GTA 6 Not Working on PS5 or Xbox? How to Fix Crashes & Bugs
3 days ago
Quick Answer: There are several common reasons why GTA 6 isn’t working on your PS5 or Xbox. It could be that your game isn’t release yet, there is an account issue preventing verification of ownership, you haven’t completed the download or installation or the game instalation is on an incompatible storage medium. To determine this you’ll need to look at what issue you’re getting. Each issue has a very different solution and reinstalling will not fix release or licensing issues.