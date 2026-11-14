undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EA SPORTS FC 27 High Ping Fix: Lower Latency & Input Delay
3 days ago
Quick Answer: High ping / latency in FC 27 is caused due to packet delay, which can occur due to interference, high background usage, and poor ISP route selection. To reduce ping, connect using an Ethernet cable instead of Wi-Fi, configure an Open NAT Type using port forwarding, switch to Google or Cloudflare DNS, turn off IPv6, and tweak settings based on the mode you're playing (Ultimate Team, Clubs & The Grounds).