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Zelda: Ocarina of Time: How to Get Bombchus (Locations)
3 days ago
Quick Answer: Bombchus are optional items in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake which act like little robots and roll across the floor and walls. You can collect and replenish them as Child Link by playing the Bombchu Bowling Alley for 10 Rupees west of the fountain in Hyrule Castle Town, or by purchasing them at night from the Bombchu Shop in the north-west of the fountain.