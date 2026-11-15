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University’s Black freshmen enrollment increases over 8 years, surpasses white freshmen enrollment
By Laiba Shehzad,4 days ago
Black students were the second-largest demographic group in last year’s in-state freshman enrollment at the university, surpassing white freshman enrollment for the first time between 2017 and 2025. According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, 1,602 Black freshmen were enrolled in 2025 compared to 1,462 white freshmen and...
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