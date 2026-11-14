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Nostalgia in the record stores of Bowling Green
By Genna Miller,4 days ago
According to Luminate, the onset of vinyls becoming popular has helped independent record store owners, with local stores accounting for 40% of record sales. Matt Pfefferkorn, originally from Ocean Port, New Jersey, and owner of Mellow Matt’s Music and More, said he opened his record store on Oct. 22, 2013. Pfefferkorn said the store celebrated its 13-year anniversary on Oct. 31, 2026, sold exclusive merch and had local bands perform.
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