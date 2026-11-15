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“Dynamic pricing”: Many travelers headed home with high rental car bills after nationwide ground stop
By Brady BaumanBrianna Stucky,4 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After Friday’s FAA nationwide ground stop order, travelers continue to navigate the aftermath. With delayed flights, some chose to rent a car and now they are dealing with shocking rental car prices. “Avis is charging me $648 for the, what’s that... ten hours? Eight hours...