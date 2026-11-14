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Breese Central Rallies Past Tri-Valley for 2A State Volleyball Championship
By Chris Rhodes,4 days ago
NORMAL – The Breese Central Cougars rallied from being down multiple times to win the Class 2A State Volleyball Championship Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Breese Central rallied from an opening-set loss to defeat Tri-Valley in a thrilling three-set volleyball match Saturday, winning the final two sets 26-24 and 29-27 to complete the comeback.