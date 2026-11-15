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Bradley Volleyball Completes Weekend Sweep with Road Victories Over Belmont and Murray State, Heads into Postseason Play
4 days ago
PEORIA, Ill. – Bradley Volleyball completed a perfect weekend in Missouri Valley Conference play, defeating Belmont in five sets Friday evening before sweeping Murray State on Saturday. The Braves improved to 16-12 overall and 11-5 in MVC play, extending their winning streak to four matches. Braves Rally Past Belmont...